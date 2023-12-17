Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Company Inc.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.59% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,182. Cohen & Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.12 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.78%.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

