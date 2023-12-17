Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $307.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $309.27. The company has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.