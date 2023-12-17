Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $264.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $265.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

