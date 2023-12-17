Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTE opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

