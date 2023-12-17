Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.7% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 2.2 %

INTC stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

