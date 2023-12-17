Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its position in Altria Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

