Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.