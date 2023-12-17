Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 2.6% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $608.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $617.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $542.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

