Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 137 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Diageo by 230.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 100.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE DEO opened at $142.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.46. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

