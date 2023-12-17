Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Entergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Entergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Entergy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average of $97.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

