Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,360 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

