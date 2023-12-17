Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 28th

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

