Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 207,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $286,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 26.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

