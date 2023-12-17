Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 207,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
