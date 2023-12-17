Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 207,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,169,000. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

