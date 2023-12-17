Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $23.41.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
