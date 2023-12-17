Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $23.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 114,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

