Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

COLL opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $966.56 million, a P/E ratio of 197.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $1,755,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 374,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

