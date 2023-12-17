Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in November

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

CUYTF stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. Colruyt Group has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

