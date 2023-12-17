Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,807,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 240,836 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 8.4% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Comcast worth $213,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Comcast stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

