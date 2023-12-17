Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Up 12.0% in November

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.1 %

Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.94. 2,921,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,968. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,182,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,437,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 32,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

