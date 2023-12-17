Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CRZBY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 21,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 23.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.22. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRZBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

