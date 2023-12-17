Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Up 17.8% in November

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 232,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of CHCT stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,959. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.76 million, a P/E ratio of 119.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.52). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 827.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 80.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHCT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

