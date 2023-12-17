Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Up 18.6% in November

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 759,300 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 640,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $43,464.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,993,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,754,769.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $56,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $43,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,993,085 shares in the company, valued at $144,754,769.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,802 shares of company stock valued at $704,778 and sold 49,257 shares valued at $1,167,083. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CODI stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.71. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $569.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 370.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also

