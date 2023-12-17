Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Compugen by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Compugen by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGEN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.76. 72,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Compugen has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

