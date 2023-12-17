Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Short Interest Update

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the November 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of CMDXF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.00. 6,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

