Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Tesla by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.93.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $253.50 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

