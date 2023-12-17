Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 416.0% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 31,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 47,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $405.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $406.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.84.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.