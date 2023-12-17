Consolidated Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.7% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.1 %

AVGO stock traded up $23.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,129.74. 11,854,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,509. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $540.91 and a 1 year high of $1,149.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $926.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $881.72. The stock has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

