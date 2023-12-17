Consolidated Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after acquiring an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,010,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,371,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

