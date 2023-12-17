Consolidated Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 1.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.1 %

KHC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,202,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

