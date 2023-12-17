Consolidated Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,794 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,315,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,974,000 after purchasing an additional 356,057 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.08. 6,902,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,719,688. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $175.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.07. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

