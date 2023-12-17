Consolidated Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after buying an additional 78,683 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 463,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,611,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.64. 20,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,770. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $178.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average of $159.71.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

