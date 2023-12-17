Consolidated Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.8% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Mondelez International by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock remained flat at $70.70 during midday trading on Friday. 15,088,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

