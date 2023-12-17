Consolidated Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 2.1% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

ARKK traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,894,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,282,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.