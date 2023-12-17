Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,116 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.8% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.75. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $284.52.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

