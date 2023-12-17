Consolidated Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.7% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,771,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,839,246. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $265.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

