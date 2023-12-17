Consolidated Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,347. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,536 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

