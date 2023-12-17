Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $95,621.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $95,621.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $324,570.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,888,977.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,426 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,180. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

View Our Latest Report on RBLX

Roblox Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RBLX traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,372,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,873,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The company had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.