Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises 2.2% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,242 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 982,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after buying an additional 37,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

LIT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.32. 633,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,225. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.11.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.