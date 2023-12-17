Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 3,399 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.61.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PARA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,281,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,129,087. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.