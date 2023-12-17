Consolidated Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

DG traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $129.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,373,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average is $140.34. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $251.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.