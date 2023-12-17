Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ED opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

