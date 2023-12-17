Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Acquisition Corp I

In other Constellation Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Constellation Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 1,385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 311,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 290,991 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 58,454 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 107,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 49,067 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.1 %

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

NYSE CSTA opened at $11.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.