Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.39 on January 11th

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 1.388 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33.
TSE:CSU opened at C$3,317.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 97.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$2,084.60 and a 52-week high of C$3,359.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3,028.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2,843.48.
Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$20.26 by C$9.57. The business had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.92 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 104.60832 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.
