Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.39 on January 11th

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 1.388 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33.

TSE:CSU opened at C$3,317.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 97.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$2,084.60 and a 52-week high of C$3,359.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3,028.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2,843.48.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$20.26 by C$9.57. The business had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.92 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 104.60832 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities set a C$3,250.00 price objective on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,300.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3,275.00.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

