Constellation Software Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $2,480.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,530.72 and a twelve month high of $2,507.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,216.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,678.23.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $22.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 67.16%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.