Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Constellation Software stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,480.00. The company had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,530.72 and a 52 week high of $2,507.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,216.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,678.23.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $22.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 67.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

About Constellation Software

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.08%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

