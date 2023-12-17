Contrasting Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Parts 4Less Group -1,168.73% N/A -3,710.29% Fair Isaac 28.37% -54.63% 26.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.03 -$17.78 million ($7.74) 0.00 Fair Isaac $1.51 billion 18.44 $429.38 million $16.93 66.73

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and Fair Isaac's revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group. Auto Parts 4Less Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Auto Parts 4Less Group and Fair Isaac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fair Isaac 1 2 7 0 2.60

Fair Isaac has a consensus price target of $985.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.81%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Risk & Volatility

Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

