Contrasting Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF)

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping 8.93% 7.49% 4.44% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Britannia Bulk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping $719.85 million 0.75 $248.01 million $2.40 22.78 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Eagle Bulk Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eagle Bulk Shipping and Britannia Bulk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 2 3 0 2.60 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $54.70, indicating a potential upside of 0.04%.

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 18.29, indicating that its stock price is 1,729% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats Britannia Bulk on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

