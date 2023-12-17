Contrasting Odyssey Health (OTCMKTS:ODYY) & Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) and Odyssey Health (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics and Odyssey Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -3.50% -2.04% -1.82% Odyssey Health N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Axonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 0 10 0 3.00 Odyssey Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Axonics and Odyssey Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Axonics currently has a consensus target price of $71.60, indicating a potential upside of 22.86%. Given Axonics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axonics is more favorable than Odyssey Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axonics and Odyssey Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $273.70 million 10.79 -$59.70 million ($0.25) -233.12 Odyssey Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Odyssey Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics.

Summary

Axonics beats Odyssey Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Odyssey Health

Odyssey Health, Inc., a medical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and ONP -001 and ONP -002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Group International, Inc. Odyssey Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

