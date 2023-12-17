Contrasting zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) & Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA)

zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO – Get Free Report) and Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Movella shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of zvelo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Movella shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get zvelo alerts:

Volatility & Risk

zvelo has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movella has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A Movella 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for zvelo and Movella, as reported by MarketBeat.

Movella has a consensus price target of $2.45, suggesting a potential upside of 560.38%. Given Movella’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Movella is more favorable than zvelo.

Profitability

This table compares zvelo and Movella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zvelo N/A N/A N/A Movella N/A -24.92% -3.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares zvelo and Movella’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Movella $40.47 million 0.46 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

zvelo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Movella.

Summary

Movella beats zvelo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About zvelo

(Get Free Report)

zvelo, Inc. provides Website content and contextual categorization, and malicious and botnet detection products. It offers Web filtering, brand safety, semantic targeting, traffic quality analysis, contextual targeting, and ad fraud prevention solutions for network security and mobile service providers, and subscriber analytics. The company was formerly known as eSoft, Inc. and changed its name to zvelo, Inc. in September 2010. zvelo, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Movella

(Get Free Report)

Movella Holdings Inc. operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body. It also provides Xsens sensor modules that enables customers to accelerate the development of motion-based applications; and DOT wearables for analysis and reporting of human kinematics. In addition, the company offers Kinduct human performance platform that provides biomechanical, biometric, and objective data for athletic performance, wellness, and injury risk. It serves the entertainment, health and sports, and automation and mobility markets. Movella Holdings Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for zvelo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zvelo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.