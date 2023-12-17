Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,729,500 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 2,162,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.2 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSDF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,315. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.63.

Converge Technology Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

